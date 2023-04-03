April 2023 game releases

We continue surfing this year 2023 full of game releases. This time we have the month of April, which does not bring with it games as iconic as those of last month, although it does have many surprises. Indie games, rats, zombies, a new expansion of the League of Legends universe and, above all, the jedi return. We’re going to list the April game releases we’re most excited about.

Curse of the Sea Rats

Developed by a Spanish studio Petoons, it is a ratoidvania (the joke makes itself) with an artistic style similar to that of Disney from the 80s. In Cruse of the Sea Rats, we will control a whole crew of pirate rats in a metroidvania that It is causing a furore among critics. In game comes out for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch next 6 of April.

Curse of the Sea Rats Video Game Character Trailer

Batora: Lost Heaven

Relaunch of this Team17 video game, which was already available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox and PC, and will be released for Nintendo Switch next 6 of April. It’s an adventure action rpg in isometric view with a spatial and fantasy setting and aesthetics, as if out of the very cosmere. We control Avril, a young survivor who must cross the entire universe to face her destiny.

Trailer of the launch of the video game for Nintendo Switch

GrimGrimoire OnceMore

The Vanillaware classic that came out for Play Station 2 back in the 2000s returns to our lives remastered for PlayStation 4, 5 and Nintendo Switch. He april 7 we will have to load our magical grimoires to reveal what is hidden behind the Silver Star Tower. A video game of strategy and anime aesthetics that sees its rebirth in the current generation.

Trailer for the remake of this curious magic video game.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

Other remake of the several that come to us, this time it is Sherlock Holmes: The awakened. A story developed by the Ukrainian studio Frogwares that has redone the 2009 classic from scratch. This time we tackle our own story with the famous detective as the protagonist in which he mixes with the universe of the writer HP Lovecraft. A nightmare argument that will make us be glued to the console. The game comes out for PC and all console platforms, both new and old generation next April 11.

Trailer for the new installment of the best detective in literature.

Ghostwire Tokyo

One of the exclusives that were born with the launch of PlayStation 5 developed by Tago Gameworks, creators of Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within. A launch that caused very mixed opinions among its supporters and detractors that comes to Xbox consoles launch with Game Pass on April 12. A version that promises to bring more content than in the original, those who do not have a PlayStation 5 will have the opportunity to play it. Ghosts and Japanese folklore in a horror Tokyo await us in this first-person adventure.

Game launch trailer, now on Xbox Series

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

One of the most anticipated releases of the month, especially by colleagues in the writing. Riot continues to develop video games that expand and explore the lore behind its great signature: League of Legends. In this case it will be the turn of Sylas, who will tell the story of him in the rebellion for the use of magic. The Mageseeker is out next April 18th for all platforms. It is developed by a Spanish study and is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the month.

Riot’s new release for its universe, this time from Digital Sun

Dead Island 2

Definitely one of the games trolls of the last years. Dead Island 2 was presented almost 10 years ago at E3 (rest in peace), in one of the most iconic trailers in memory. We do not know if its production was abandoned and returned later or what the hell happened. The truth is that it was presented last year, surprising all critics and users with a new trailer and release date. The game is finally coming out next April, the 21st for PC, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series and One.

The new trailer for one of the most unexpected games in history.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp

After years of rumors about this reboot, it was finally announced at the Nintendo Direct last February. Advance Wars is one of the most classic Nintendo sagas and one of the most successful GameBoy Advance games. It’s a turn-based strategy and battle game in a war simulator with a very characteristic anime aesthetic. It will be available for Nintendo Switch next April, the 21st.

Trailer for the reboot of the successful saga.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

one of video games indie most interesting of the month A metroidvania full of aesthetics lovecraftian in it we will immerse ourselves in the mind and nightmares of its protagonist. The game will be out next 28th of April and the users of GamePass You are in luck because it will be dsippnible from launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Within the April game releases, it is the most important launch and one of the most important this year. After a small delay that moved its release from March 17 to the next 28th of April. The surviving Jedi of Order 66 Kal Estis will return to the stars of the universe of Star Wars in his fight against the dark side.

minabo

He bonus track of April’s game releases we reserve it for none other than minabo. One of the most anticipated games of the decade, this nice video game has captivated all users and the fact is that no one can wait to play Minabo! At first Minabo was only going to be available for Nintendo Switch users, but finally those who own a PlayStation. If you’re looking forward to seeing how entertaining Minabo is, you’ll just have to wait for the next 28th of April.