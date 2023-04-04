April releases: Star Wars Jedi, Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends and many more

A new month and a new consignment of video games for all formats, tempting us to empty our wallets in search of quality entertainment. Azucena acts as the master of ceremonies to show us some of the most outstanding titles that we will see in the coming weeks, of which we give you a list:

  • Road 96 Mile Zero (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 4
  • Meet your Maker (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 4
  • Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (PSVR2), April 4
  • Curse of the Sea Rats – (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 6
  • Everspace 2 (PC), April 6
  • Supplice (PC), April 6
  • GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS4, PS5, Switch), April 7
  • EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series), April 7 (Motenai)
  • Tron: Identity (PC) April 11
  • Overwatch 2 – Season 4
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened ((PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 11
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Series, PC), April 12
  • Process of Elimination (Switch, PS4), April 14
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Switch, PS4), April 14
  • Disney Speedstorm (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
  • Minecraft Legends (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
  • God of Rock (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5), April 19
  • Stray Blade (PS5, Xbox Series, PC), April 20
  • Tin Hearts (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 20
  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (Switch), April 21 (Alejandro)
  • Dead Island 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series), April 21
  • Afterimage (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 25
  • Honkai: Star Rail (PC)
  • Strayed Lights (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 25
  • Trinity Trigger (PC) April 25
  • Roots of Pacha (PC)
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, Xbox Series), April 27
  • Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 27
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC, Xbox Series, PS5), April 28 (Borja)

