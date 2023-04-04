April releases: Star Wars Jedi, Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends and many more
A new month and a new consignment of video games for all formats, tempting us to empty our wallets in search of quality entertainment. Azucena acts as the master of ceremonies to show us some of the most outstanding titles that we will see in the coming weeks, of which we give you a list:
Road 96 Mile Zero (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 4
Meet your Maker (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 4
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (PSVR2), April 4
Curse of the Sea Rats – (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 6
Everspace 2 (PC), April 6
Supplice (PC), April 6
GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS4, PS5, Switch), April 7
EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series), April 7 (Motenai)
Tron: Identity (PC) April 11
Overwatch 2 – Season 4
Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened ((PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 11
Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Series, PC), April 12
Process of Elimination (Switch, PS4), April 14
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Switch, PS4), April 14
Disney Speedstorm (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
Minecraft Legends (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
God of Rock (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 18
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5), April 19
Stray Blade (PS5, Xbox Series, PC), April 20
Tin Hearts (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 20
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (Switch), April 21 (Alejandro)
Dead Island 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series), April 21
Afterimage (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 25
Honkai: Star Rail (PC)
Strayed Lights (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 25
Trinity Trigger (PC) April 25
Roots of Pacha (PC)
The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, Xbox Series), April 27
Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch), April 27
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC, Xbox Series, PS5), April 28 (Borja) Source link
