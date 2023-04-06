Aquaman 2 and Minecraft, Jason Momoa’s upcoming blockbusters, have new dates

Warner Bros. Pictures has modified the release dates of some of its upcoming blockbusters, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomin addition to confirming the date in theaters of Minecrafthe live action from the popular video game, both blockbusters starring Jason Momoa. This was announced by the company, sharing new theatrical release dates for several of its upcoming feature films.

Aquaman 2 and Minecraft: release dates in theaters

Thus, the sequel to the successful Aquaman from DC goes from December 25, 2023 to the 20th day of the same monthadvancing its premiere 5 days and leaving Christmas day free for another film from the studio such as The Color Purple, the adaptation of the Broadway musical. Of course, this new date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will lead it to compete directly with the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the animated film Migration.

For its part, great news is coming about the live action adaptation of Minecraftthe popular video game Mojangalso starring Jason Momoa. So much so, that the Minecraft movie -of which little is known for now- will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. In addition, it is confirmed that its director will be Jared Hessauthor of Napoleon Dynamite and free nachoamong other.

Minecraft has been in development for almost a decade, ever since the director Shawn Levi (Night at the Museum) announced that he would take care of her. After his resignation, the project has passed through numerous hands until both Jason Momoa as the protagonist and its new director have been finalized. As a curiosity, and continuing with the last dances of dates of Warner Bros. Picturesthe film company has announced the December 19, 2025 as a release date for an unknown film, while it has released the September 22 of that same year.

Source | Comic Book