Aquaman: Kingdom Lost opens in theaters EARLY

A Warner announced news in its release calendar. According to deadline, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdomwhich was scheduled for Christmas this year, was brought forward to December 20.

In a period of many changes within Warner, Jason Momoa he is still a man with positive thinking. The actor believes his aquamanunlike many other heroes, will be present in the new phase of DC in theaters.

In an interview for Total Film Magazine, Momoa does not give concrete reasons to believe in Aquaman’s permanence in the DCU, but he trusts the team that is involved with the productions from now on. In her words:

“Peter Safran is my producer on Aquaman and the Lost Empire and is a dear friend. I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. There is no one greater than Aquaman!”

Despite the negative rumours, the co-head of dc studios Peter Safran indicated, during a speech, that a third Aquaman movie with Jason Momoa it must happen. Safran’s speech still ruled out the possibility of the actor playing the character Lobo in the cinematographic universe.

“Jason always saw Aquaman as a trilogy”stated the head of DC at a press conference (via deadline). Still reinforcing that Momoa will not be the Lobo do DCU, James Gunn said that “We won’t have one actor playing two different roles at DC”.

In addition to bringing momoa back as the title hero, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom must count on the return of Patrick Wilson (conjuring), as Master of the Oceans, Amber Heard (Justice League), such as Mera, in addition to Yahya Abdul-Matteen II (watchmen), as the vengeful villain Black Manta.

James Wan resume direction. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere scheduled for December 20, 2023.

Read too:

Take the opportunity to follow us on social networks: Facebook, twitterInstagram, Youtube and also on Google News.

Do you want to receive news directly on your cell phone? Join our WhatsApp group or Telegram channel.