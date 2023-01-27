ARAM receives big changes on the most toxic characters

These past few days have not been easy for Riot Games. The company suffered a cyber attack that led to the theft of the source code of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Of course, an incident of this caliber forced Riot to delay the release of their respective patches for a few days. From Riot they made it clear that they were not going to be intimidated by such an attack and have tried to get back to normal as soon as they could.

Thus we find ourselves facing an intermediate version, a patch 13.1b that has implemented the vast majority of changes that were to come with the 13.2. Aside from the updates to Summoner’s Rift, there are also changes to ARAM. Some time ago, the Riot developers confirmed that they wanted to focus on this game mode and they are fulfilling their mission.

Changes to the most toxic characters in ARAM

As of this 13.1b patch, Shaco can only have six boxes active at a time in the Howling Abyss. Place a new box when there are already six on the ground will imply that the first one you used will disappear forever. With this they want the jester to not be so oppressive in ARAM, since he can always have boxes to quickly end the waves and impede the advance of the enemies. Secondly, Teemo’s damage has been reduced from 90% to 85%.

Also, Riot is already thinking about patch 13.3 and it seems that Teemo will still be on the list of weakened characters. On that occasion, everything points to will reduce AoE damage to minions. Zion he will also join the list of nerfed characters in patch 13.3. from that moment will have -20 tenacity instead of the 0 it used to start with. We will see if this serves to stop the dominance of a champion who today seems immortal in the Wailing Abyss.

