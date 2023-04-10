Arcane Season 2 Already Has At Least 3 Episodes Completed

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent Explains Reasons For Arcane Season 2 Delay

There were many that we enjoyed Arcanethe series based on League of Legendsthe game from Riot Games and that faced the two sisters who are on opposite sides, jinx and Saw. The plot so well connected, the excellent animation and its characters got us hooked. And the truth is that when in November 2021 they announced their renewalmore than one could not wait for the second season to arrive to resume the tragic end in which Silco died and Jinx launched the missile at the Piltover Council building just as they were voting for the independence of Zaun.

Now, it is already 2 years since the announcement of the renewal and we are still seeing that missile in the air. When is that second season coming? And why is it taking so long? In a recent interview with Bilibilii, Nicolo Laurente, the CEO of Riot Games, gave two reasons for the delay in the premiere of the second season, a good reason and a bad one. Below is the transcript of said explanation via Win.gg:

I just watched the third episode of season 2, before my flight to China. We are making progress on it. It’s not ready yet. There are two reasons for that, you want the quality, we just don’t want to rush it, and that takes time, and that’s a good reason. The bad reason is that we honestly didn’t know if Season 1 was going to be a success. So we didn’t start season 2 until after. we didn’t know. So if I had known that [Arcane iba a tener éxito]we could have started season 2 much earlier, but we didn’t know it, so we waited a bit and now we are paying the price.

From here we can adduce several interesting details:

As we indicated in the headline, at least there are already three complete and revised episodesalthough it is not clear if they will finally have to make any changes to them since Laurente himself indicates that it is not ready yet. The quality that we saw in the first season wants to be, at least, matched and that is why the production of the second season is lengthening. The CEO of Riot Games is not lacking in sincerity, since what he claims as a “bad reason” is that They did not anticipate the great success that the series had and that is why they rested on their laurels and did not prepare the long-awaited second season in advance.

Will the second season of Arcane surpass the first?

It is difficult, since, in addition to having monopolized the praise of both professional critics and the general public, it managed to be the first streaming television program to win the Emmy in the Animated TV Program Category. In addition to that, at the time of its premiere it had the record of being the highest rated show on Netflix in the first week since its premiere and also swept the Annie Awards 2022.

However, Laurente’s reasons for the delay of the second season gives us hope to look forward to it, knowing that they are striving to at least have the same quality as the first season.

