Arcane Season 2 Delayed; there will be no chapters until 2024

After its great success in the first season, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second season of Arcane. Based on the League of Legends universe, this story starring Vi, Jinx or Caitlyn, left us with an ending with several narratives and open fronts. In principle, everything indicated that it would come out at the end of the year, but unfortunately this does not seem to be the case.

In an interview with a Chinese media, this question came up for debate. The desire for Arcane to come out is palpable, and the most requested questions to Nicolo Laurent, the CEO of Riot Games were about this series. Before seeing the answer, everyone expected some optimism and that Arcane would be released before 2024, but his answer was not what we expected.

There will be no Arcane until 2024

We already know what Netflix’s series policies are like. Until they analyze the data and see that the product has been good and valued by the audience, they do not consider adding a new season. This has happened with Arcane, and it is that the CEO of Riot himself was surprised by the impact that the series had since its launch and they waited a long time to plan that second season: “If we had known, we could have started much earlier, but we didn’t have no idea so we wait a bit and Now we are paying the price.”

These words were the prelude to confirm the worst omens for Arcane fans. The series will not see the light until 2024: “Unfortunately it won’t come this year.” Despite this lapse of time, they hope that everything will be worth it when Season 2 of this series premieres and that they learn from this type of error so that they can work on a future third season of Arcane if Netflix and Riot decide so. Games. If you want to hear Nicolo Laurent’s full response, we leave you the Reddit link below.

