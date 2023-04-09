Arcane Season 2 is on the way, just don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon

Arcanethe animated series League of Legends, debuted in November 2021 and became a massive hit. Therefore, there are many people who are already impatiently waiting for news about their next seasons. This is why the CEO of Riot Games decided to talk about it.

Recently, Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games, confirmed that they are already working on Season 2 of Arcane. Sadly, this is not to say that we will see it anytime soon as it is not scheduled to debut in 2023.

In case you missed it: “It’s amazing”, Henry Cavill and his wife have already seen Arcane and they loved the series League of Legendsyes

But why do we have to wait so long to see more episodes of Arcane? Well, it turns out that Riot Games wasn’t sure that their animated series based on the world of League of Legends was going to be successful. This is why they waited a bit before starting to develop new episodes.

Related video: Is video game cinema still cursed?

Watch video

It is for the above that they are now “paying the price” and the new chapters of Arcane they will arrive until 2023 or later. The manager acknowledged that, if they had had guarantees of the success of the series, Season 2 would have started developing much earlier, so we would probably have it this year. The above makes a lot of sense when we remember that its Season 2 was confirmed only after the first one finished airing.

Find out: Despite the crisis on Netflix, the second season of Arcane going smooth sailing

And you, what did you think of this news? Are you excited for the return of Arcane to the small screen? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Arcane. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of League of Legends.

Related Video: Series and Movies Based on Video Games of 2021: Were They All Good?

Watch video

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram / Google News

Fountain