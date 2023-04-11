Arcane season 2 will not be released in 2023: Riot Games explains the reasons

Without a doubt, one of the best products we have had on Netflix in recent years has been Arcane. The adaptation of League of Legends to an animated series surprised everyone by presenting a level of quality that has already raised it to the top.

This success immediately ensured the continuity of production. Riot Games announced the development of Arcane season 2 by Fortiche Production, the French animation studio that has given life to the Piltover and Zaun universe in this first season.

We haven’t had news about Arcane for a long time, but a huge number of fans expected the new season to land on Netflix in 2023, even if it was in the last bars of the course…

Unfortunately, this is not going to be the case. The worst fears are confirmed and we will have to wait longer for the premiere of Arcane season 2. An interview with the Chinese media Bilibili, the CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, has served to confirm the news.

Laurent revealed that, unfortunately, Arcane will not premiere a new season this 2023. Production has moved on, but not enough for it to arrive this year. It will be time to wait until 2024 to find out what has happened with jinx, Saw and company.

Arcane season 2 delay has an explanation

The truth is that the reason why the premiere is going to be delayed has to do with the enormous success that the adaptation of League of Legends. Riot Games itself revealed it, commenting that they did not know if the series would have a positive impact.

Thus, once season 1 ended they did not immediately start working on the sequel, which has delayed the creative and production processes. What we are left with is a positive fact, it does not seem that this new season is going to take as long as the first.

We remember that Arcane was forged over a slow fire over 6 years. Although it is true that the wait has been long, it is time to think positively and to make these months more enjoyable, here we leave you with 5 plots and stories that Arcane Season 2 could reveal on Netflix.

Arcane’s milestones reveal their good work. The production made history by becoming the first streaming animated series to win an Emmy and also won its award at The Game Awards. In the mood for more, cupcake?