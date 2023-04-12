‘Arcane’ season 2 won’t arrive until 2024, says Riot CEO

Inspired by League of Legends, ‘Arcane’ is a Netflix production in partnership with Riot Games released in 2021

The second season of ‘Arcane’, the animated series inspired by the League of Legends game franchise, from riot gameswhich is distributed by Netflix, will take a while to debut in the catalog of the streaming platform, since, according to the CEO of Riot, Nicolo Laurentthe new episodes are expected to premiere in 2024.

Laurent shared the news with fans of the production through the League of Legends Reddit, where he revealed not only that he has already checked out the third episode of the new year and is excited about the result, but also the reasons why the season should only be released next year. year.

It’s not ready yet and there are two reasons for that,” Laurent began the explanation. “One, you want quality. We just don’t want to rush and that takes time. So that’s the good reason. The bad reason is, honestly, we didn’t know if season 1 would be a hit, so we didn’t start season 2 until (later). Had I known, we could have started season 2 much earlier. But we didn’t, so we waited a while and now we’re paying the price. So unfortunately it won’t be this year.”

It is worth remembering that the first season of ‘Arcane’ arrived on Netflix in November 2021 with the following synopsis:

“Arcane revolves around the delicate balance between Piltover’s wealth and Zaun’s decay. Tensions between these city-states only increase when Piltover creates Hextech, which allows anyone to control magical energy. drug called scintilla turns humans into monsters.

This rivalry between cities divides families and friends. Based in the world of the League of Legends game, this animated series is set in a complex world filled with moral decisions, suspense and breathtaking visuals. Arcane brings to life some of the famous League of Legends champions, such as Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor.”

The voice cast of the animated series counts on the presence of Hailee Steinfeld (Archer hawk), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Kevin Alejandro (Arrow), JB Blanc (Better Call Saul) and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead).