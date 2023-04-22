Arcane Season 2 Won’t Hit Netflix in February 2023 (Latest Updates)

It’s been more than a year since the acclaimed adult animated series arcane first premiered on Netflix, and fans are still eager to find out when the show’s long-awaited second season will be released on the streaming service. Unfortunately, you’ll have to keep waiting because arcane the second season will not be released in February 2023.

Considered one of the best video game adaptations of all time, arcane is an intense science-fiction fantasy series that explores the origins of two iconic League champions as they navigate the oppressive underground world of Zaun.

Even if arcane won’t return in February, there are some updates on Season 2 that we can share with you below.

Arcane Season 2 Updates

We still don’t know when Netflix will release the second season of the hit prequel series, but there’s a decent chance it will be released in 2023, though likely not until the end of the year. If not this year, then hopefully early 2024 at the latest.

Netflix renewed arcane quickly because it was a huge success for the streaming service, even winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. Netflix has announced that arcane Season 2 would be given a “post-2022” release date, meaning it could drop at any time.

In November 2021, shortly after arcane debuted, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent confirmed that already hard at work on the second season of the show and promised fans they wouldn’t have to wait another six years to see it come to fruition like they did in the first season. It’s been just over a year since the season 1 premiere, so they still have time to beat that deadline. Let’s hope it’s two years longer at most than four or five!

It was previously announced that Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung would return to voice their characters Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn, respectively.