Arctic Monkeys provide a worthy finale, Merol dazzles the audience and Christine and the Queens dress up in glam costumes: It was Rock Werchter’s last day. rock werchter

The Queens of the Stone Age get a chance to meet Spider-Man (again).

There he is again, Spider-Man crowdsurfing towards Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. In 2018, the frontman even called out a fan in a Spiderman suit on stage during the set. A great moment that Studio Brussel wanted to recreate, but a concerned fan didn’t have time for. So he sent another Spidey home. “I don’t know what to do with this bastard”, said the American. Marvel will be happy to hear that.