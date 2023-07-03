Arctic Monkeys provide a worthy finale, Merol dazzles the audience and Christine and the Queens dress up in glam costumes: It was Rock Werchter’s last day. rock werchter

This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
00:40
“Rock Werchter, You Are Beautiful”
Suppose Alex Turner said this.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
00:08
arctic monkeys give it a final stop
23:26 Tomorrow
Rosalia had a very special dress
22:50 Tomorrow
to err is human nature
and said so Rosalia ‘Buenos Notches, Brussels’.
22:46 Tomorrow
Notice to everyone on the site!
Arctic Monkeys starts ten minutes earlier. Hence 11:20 pm instead of 11:30 pm.
22:40 Tomorrow
it may just take a little longer
Officially, QOTSA only played until 10:30 p.m., but Josh Homme & Co. is shutting down now.
22:29 Tomorrow
QOTSA’s performance is appreciated
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
22:16 Tomorrow
The Queens of the Stone Age get a chance to meet Spider-Man (again).
There he is again, Spider-Man crowdsurfing towards Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. In 2018, the frontman even called out a fan in a Spiderman suit on stage during the set. A great moment that Studio Brussel wanted to recreate, but a concerned fan didn’t have time for. So he sent another Spidey home. “I don’t know what to do with this bastard”, said the American. Marvel will be happy to hear that.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
20:21 Tomorrow
Christine and the Queens choose a dressy outfit
19:47 Tomorrow
Shuremans reacts to the critically closed tent
herman Schuremans responded to criticism about the tent named after him. “Big names? It’s in our DNA.”
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
19:10 Tomorrow
lil nas descends into x werchter
“It’s going to be a great show”, “It’s going to be powerful”. Expectations are high from superstar Lil Nas X. He immediately starts off with a hit: ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
6:39 pm Tomorrow
strange birds of pusifer
It’s time to let the strange birds fly, for there is Pusifer. “We’re not the secret service looking for alien life,” says frontman Maynard James Keegan, best known as Tool’s lead singer. But the Men in Black vibes are great, but please don’t bring ‘Neuralizer’ to make us forget we want to remember this performance.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
5:39 pm Tomorrow
Portland’s Jante Pironet About a Musical Break with Sarah Pepels
“There’s a lot I want to say, it’s been an amazing six months. But I’m lucky I have the best band and crew and friends. They’re all fantastic people who have been there for me.Life’s one big party, but I’ve been through a weird phase… But we’ll stop being sad.”
Read more about it here.
5:34 pm Tomorrow
Last time cups were exchanged for ‘money’ at Rock Werchter
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
17:12 Tomorrow
New singer Portland gets a warm welcome
It’s a first for Portland since Sarah Peeples left. Their new singer, Nina Cortecas, was already warmly received by the audience at Werchter.
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
4:25 pm Tomorrow
Thibault Christiansen of Equal Idiots built a human tower with Spider-Man
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.
16:18 Tomorrow
And she’s gone! Merol enters the audience
you can not see this content
This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.