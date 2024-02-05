Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starring in a Prime Video series?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine take on new roles Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The series launched on February 2 on Prime Video. But did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take part in this project?
rest under this advertisement
After the 2005 film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, time for a spin-off series. Mr and Mrs Smith, will be discovered on Prime Video from Friday 2 February. An action comedy in which the psychology of the characters seems more important than the adrenaline of their secret missions. If Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s John and Jane Smith were a real couple who discovered they were both agents of competing employers and were on a mission to kill each other, the series brings a touch of freshness to the concept. Here, John and Jane do not know each other when their agency, called “The Company”, decides to put them together as a couple to serve as their cover. On the casting side, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine took charge. But did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie participate in a series derived from the film that spawned their media couple?
Donald Glover: “Brad Pitt didn’t really give me any advice”
No, the former star couple has nothing to do with the series based on their hit film. And Brad Pitt also refrained from giving advice to Donald Glover when he found himself in front of him. In any case, the actor has revealed this in the American show The Tonight Show Starring jimmy fallon, According to him, Brad Pitt did not get much help. “He didn’t really give me any advice, said Donald Glover, who also co-created the series. He did it like Brad Pitt, he used his charm. He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, you’re going to be great.’ The actor also admitted that he has not seen the film Mr and Mrs Smith before joining the cast of the detective series in 2005, but has since made up for it.
rest under this advertisement
Mr and Mrs Smith : This series project with Martin Henderson that never saw the light of day
This is not the first time that an attempt has been made to give a second life to a project Mister & Mrs Smith, The crew of the original film tried to come up with the idea of a theatrical sequel, but it never came to fruition. There was also a pilot for a series with the actress fast and furious Jordana Brewster and Martin Henderson, stars of gray’s anatomy And Virgin River. But American channel ABC ultimately did not order the series. Donald Glover was therefore lucky when Prime Video gave the green light to this eight-episode fiction.
(TagstoTranslate) pub-streaming-prime-video (T) Amazon Prime Video (T) SVOD (T) Slideshow (T) Brad Pitt (T) Angelina Jolie (T) Donald Glover (T) Commentary (T) Mr. & Mrs. smith
Source link