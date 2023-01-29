Are eSports teams profitable? This is what the CEO of Team Queso believes

Although the history of video games dates back to the 1950s, in recent years the industry has managed to adapt to new audiences, mostly represented on Twitch, where different games and competitions can be broadcast live.

According to the latest figures from the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI), the evolution of the sector at the national level continues to be very favourable: in 2021, video game consumption had a turnover of 1,795 million euros, 2.75% more than during the previous period.

In addition, the community gaming it also continues to grow reaching record numbers, with 18 million people playing during that year. Although not all gamers opt for the same device for entertainment.

In first place are consoles, the device preferred by 36% of users, although the mobile video game market is very close, since 27% opt for smartphones to play –25% on Android and 11% on iOS–.

For this reason, companies also offer shorter and more dynamic formats for those free moments in which the mobile is a great solution. A) Yes, League of Legends developed his Wild Rift to smartphonesalong with many other great titles.

This year Discord could offer 90% of the revenue in Spain to creators who perform live shows on its platform: the CEO of Team Queso believes that the proposal is “attractive”

Alvaro845, whose real name is Álvaro González de Buitragois one of the most important Spanish-speaking content creators and, precisely, one of the central points of its content on the platforms is about Supercell mobile games –Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans either clash royale–.

“Within the world of video games, mobile phones are the ones that generate the most revenue, even more than console games combined,” he acknowledges in a conversation with Business Insider Spain the creator, who is also co-founder and CEO of Team Queso, one of the teams from eSports more important.

In addition, Team Queso gives good faith that it is part of the new generations, not only because of the content it produces thanks to professional players and associated creators such as Beniju or Spiuk -who know Twitch or YouTube first-hand-, but also in its way of financing.

eSports, a still very young sector that “does not seek profitability today”

Álvaro started playing mobile video games just as he was preparing for the opposition, after leaving a good law firm. At that time, he probably did not imagine that he was going to be able to found Team Queso and create a great community around him.

The team’s adventure on Twitch changed greatly in 2018, by his own account, with the transition from mobile video games to computer gamesthe favorite genre at the time on the Amazon platform.

“We directly punctured the screen of the players. It was exclusive and new content, to the extent that you could not get into the screen of a professional player,” he explains. “How much did you see your youtuber favourite, but never at the level of someone who dedicates himself professionally to it”.

Now, 5 years later, the video game competition industry is a sector to watch as it is still in its infancy. For Álvaro, it is an “exciting and fun” sector.

“But don’t forget that you’re building something from scratch. And as such, to build something you have to invest in it. It is a sector that is still in the growth and investment phase and, therefore, does not currently seek profitability“, says the CEO of Team Queso.

Thus, some teams still depend on great creators to continue to exist and to reach massive audiences. But also from the confidence of investors and the support of sponsors, who tend to bear a large part of the expenses.

In the first case, Team Queso has an open financing plan that is very adapted to changing times. Thus, its model of company shares is based on tokens, with a system known as Security Token Offering (STO)all according to the CNMV.

To differentiate themselves from other more volatile markets, Álvaro details that it did not cease to be a “traditional financing operation”, but since they do not operate in the market – they sell shares of the box that the company does, like an ICO – they are not affected either. for him.

“In fact, many of the investors have told us precisely this: ‘Thank God that I have invested here because this has not gone down,'” he adds. “It’s not an operation. blockchain to use, let’s say, like those that were experienced a year ago with the irrational fever that the sector had”.

To this we must add that, according to AEVI, the video game industry is one of the sectors with the greatest return on the national economy: for every euro invested, the impact on the economy as a whole is 3 euros.

Although not everything revolves around profitability, but mutual support between brands and creators or professional teams. In the case of Team Queso, they have sponsors that are vitally important for the survival of the club.

The ‘eSports’, a great showcase for all kinds of brands

Twitch and the live broadcast of professional competitions are a great showcase for companies that otherwise could not reach a certain type of audience. It no longer depends on generating brand identity for the present, but generating a good memory for the future.

So it is with Saint Lucia Insurance –one of the brands that supports Team Queso, along with Belobaba, Avalanche or AppGrade–, which You are not targeting your target audience, but potential buyers of the future.

This is due, above all, to the fact that according to Newzoo, a company specialized in video game and eSports analysis, Enthusiasts for these competitions are expected to increase by 2025 to 318 million people, with a total audience of more than 640 million.

To this must be added the description of these communities. According to him eSports Consumer Report 2022 from Deloitte Gaming and the Professional Video Game League (LVP), 3 out of 4 consumers belong to the range between 18 and 30 years.

In addition, almost 30% of the sample is between the ages of 21 and 25, with which more than 70% of those surveyed are part of generation Z, one that would not buy insurance now, but would in the not too distant future. .

“They help because, fundamentally, they provide the club with resources, and we help them to be able to connect with that younger public, with those new generations that are very difficult to reach through other channels,” explains Álvaro.

“A large part of our audience is not currently a potential client for Santalucía Seguros, but they will be in the future when they buy a house and need home insurance, when they need car insurance, etc.”, he adds. .

In short, both investors and brands face a great challenge in the eSports sector, which is accumulating more and more professional teams through which to reach new generations and achieve great achievements together.

“”We extol the value that an association with other brands can give […] and that, somehow, our sporting successes also become the successes of that brand”, he concludes.