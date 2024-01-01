Still? Hailee Steinfeld And josh allen One of the many celebrity-football couples in the NFL right now (s/o Travis). However, they are known to be quite private, leaving fans confused as to whether or not they are still together! Don’t worry, we’ve got her most recent outings, relationship updates and more. Keep reading to see if they’re still going strong!

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen still together?

It appears that the Hollywood actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback are still together as of January 2024 – they were spotted hanging out in California, see pics. The pair actually sparked engagement rumors as early as 2024, when Hailey was spotted wearing a stunning ring to the Golden Globes in January.

Although hawkeye The actress shut down online speculations that her boyfriend had popped the question. He said, “I have found a lovely little deer.” I! news The shape of his ring was like a deer’s head. “No particular reason, except I thought it was really cute.”

He told on the red carpet USA Today She felt “really good” about her boyfriend’s team’s chances of winning the football game that night. He also jokingly called out a reporter for holding the jersey with the “wrong number” after he was seen with the No. 14 jersey for the Bills wide receiver. steve diggsUnlike Allen’s No. 17.

When did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen start dating?

The pair have been in a relationship since around May 2023, but have kept their romance under wraps for most of the time.

“Hailey and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really well,” a source tells us. us weekly In June 2023, about a budding romance. “They laugh a lot when they’re together (and) are always smiling.”

The insider added that Hailey is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” with Josh. The source added, “Josh is the first guy she’s really been interested in in a while.”

A few months after their first date, Josh publicly acknowledged his relationship with Hailey for the first time, revealing that he has no plans to talk about his love life now or in the future.

“The fact that anyone cares about this still blows my mind,” Josh shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023. “I felt, like, this big feeling. Insecurity. no privacy. (I) was like, ‘What’s the problem with people?'”

