Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Dating?

Last Thursday (6), the rumors that Kylie Jenner It is Timothée Chalamet would be dating dominated the social networks. The subject, which became one of the most commented on Twitter, divided opinions and spread quickly on the internet. But where did this rumor come from anyway? Is it real or not? HFTV tells you!

The rumors first surfaced on Deux Moi, a pseudonymous Instagram account that posts celebrity gossip. There, a follower reported: “Anon, please! Multiple sources tell me that Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.” Another said: “I heard they’re both going to be at Coachella.” Finally, a third source stated that it may “confirm 100%” that the two are really together.

As there is nothing confirming that the information, so far, is real, Deux Moi labeled the comments with a gif saying “read carefully”, signaling that everything could be another internet lie. However, the reports were enough to leave the alleged new couple in evidence and fans soon remembered that the two were together at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, which took place in Paris in January of this year.

So, is it really happening or not?

