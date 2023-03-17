Are pedophile scenes in ‘Travessia’ real? Understand deepfake technology | Internet

The telenovela Travessia, aired in prime time on Rede Globo, brought up the debate on the use of deepfake for criminal purposes. In the plot, the character Karina (Danielle Olímpia) is deceived by a pedophile who pretends to be a model and influencer on the Internet. The villain uses an application similar to DeepFaceLive, which modifies audio and video in real time, to change his appearance, approach the teenager and get intimate photos in a webcam chat. Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake but realistic videos of people doing things they’ve never done in real life.

Outside television, the resource has already been used to create fake videos of public figures, such as former American presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, singer Taylor Swift and actress Gal Gadot, as well as Brazilian politicians such as current president Lula and former president Jair Bolsonaro. In the following lines, understand how deepfake technology works and what risks it presents.

🔎 How to use the Globo Esporte app to follow your football team

2 of 5 In a video chat, teenager Karina (Danielle Olímpia) talks to false influencer Bruna Schuler (Giullia Buscacio), which is actually a deepfake made by a pedophile — Photo: Disclosure/Rede Globo In a video chat, teenager Karina (Danielle Olímpia) talks to false influencer Bruna Schuler (Giullia Buscacio), which is actually a deepfake made by a pedophile — Photo: Disclosure/Rede Globo

📝 GloboPlay does not want to download on Samsung Smart TV. How to solve? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

Deepfake: how does it work and what are the risks?

Deepfake videos are created through programs that use machine learning and other AI capabilities to spoof faces and voices. Here’s how it works: the software is fed with hundreds or thousands of photos and videos of the people involved. The data is then processed by a neural network, so that the computer learns how a given face looks, how it moves and reacts to light and shadows, for example. This “training” is done with the face from the original video and with the new face, until the program is able to find a common point between the two faces and “sew” them.

The term emerged in 2017 on a Reddit forum, in which a social network user shared montages of famous actresses in pornographic videos. Later, other celebrities and even politicians had their faces stamped on this new type of montage.

Today, sites like Deepfakes web and software like DeepFaceLab allow users with or without experience in video editing and programming to create deepfakes with relative ease. Some internet users use technology to create memes and other harmless content, however, as portrayed by the telenovela, some take advantage of the resource for illicit purposes.

3 of 5 In harmless use, deepfake allows you to change the face of famous actors in movies, putting Edward Norton in the place of Brad Pitt in Fight Club — Photo: Reproduction/CTRL Shift Face In harmless use, deepfake allows you to change the faces of famous actors in movies, putting Edward Norton in the place of Brad Pitt in Fight Club – Photo: Reproduction/CTRL Shift Face

In Travessia, a criminal uses deepfake technology to impersonate an actress and thus deceive teenager Karina. The offender pretends to be the celebrity Bruna Schuler (Giullia Buscacio) in order to approach the young woman and get intimate photos – which, according to him, would be necessary to take the teenager to the artistic world. For this, the pedophile uses deepfake in real time, which even allows him to chat via video and not be discovered.

In addition to allowing impersonation and pedophilia, the feature also allowed actresses like Gal Gadot and Natalie Portman to have their faces placed, without consent, in fake pornography videos. The problem also extended to other anonymous women, victims of “revenge porn”.

Public figures in politics, journalism and entertainment have also been affected by technology. In September of last year, a fake video by Jornal Nacional went viral on the Internet in which it was claimed that the then re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro was in first place in the polls of voting intentions. The content was denied by the television news.

4 of 5 Gal Gadot, actress who plays Wonder Woman, was the victim of pornographic deepfake — Photo: Reproduction/Vice Gal Gadot, actress who plays Wonder Woman, was the victim of pornographic deepfake – Photo: Reproduction/Vice

How to identify deepfakes and protect yourself

Even though deepfakes have evolved over time, there are methods to identify whether the video is real or fake. As the technique is not perfect, the user must pay attention to the details of the person’s face to try to identify inconsistencies in the texture of the skin (on the cheek or nose) or in the eyes. This is because it is possible that there are flaws in both blinking and mouth movements during speech. Even when there’s no error, AI-modified faces hardly look as natural as human ones, so it’s worth watching out for robotic expressions.

Another tip is to pay attention to the movements of those on the other side of the screen. This is because, if the user leaves the camera’s frame or moves too fast, it is possible that the technology fails, and the real face appears. Therefore, in real-time deepfakes, fakers try to stay still in front of the webcam.

5 of 5 During the video chat conversation, the pedophile uses a program that creates a deepfake in real time — Photo: Divulgation/Rede Globo During the video chat conversation, the pedophile uses a program that creates a deepfake in real time — Photo: Divulgation/Rede Globo

If the doubt persists, the user can search Google Lens or use reverse search to verify if the doubtful video or photo has been altered. Deepfake applications often leave watermarks on images, which allows you to recognize whether the file has been modified. You can also use Photo EXIF ​​(Android) and EXIF ​​Metadat (iOS) apps to check the veracity of potentially misleading content.

How to report pedophilia

To report child abuse, sexual abuse and any other violation of human rights, dial 100. The number is available 24 hours a day. It is also possible to make complaints online, through the address “https://www.gov.br/mdh/pt-br/ondh/”.

With information from BBC, dazed digital, intel, GShow, National Newspaper, The Register, Unite.AI

See too: How to use ChatGPT on your mobile phone without installing apps