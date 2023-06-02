Are Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion a couple or not?

Multiple sources claim that Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku are a couple. The stars themselves do not respond to the rumors, but the “evidence” continues to mount.

Holding hands at a wedding party, a hand motion in the shape of an M after each goal, lyrics referencing a footballer from an Italian football team… Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku’s romantic relationship Kept the world busy. The two stars keep their love lives private, but various rumors confirm their existence as a power couple.

Spotted together at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding

The rumor mill started spinning after Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted together at footballer Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. At first there were only pictures of the two stars sitting next to each other on the table. But in recent times pictures have also surfaced of Lukaku and the Stallion holding hands.

personal love life

Both Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion prefer to keep their personal lives as private as possible. For example, the footballer kept his second son a secret for more than a year and it is unclear what relationship Lukaku has with the mother of his children. Megan Thee Stallion was recently seen on social media confirming her relationship with rapper Pardi. Posts mentioning their relationship have since disappeared from her Instagram page. So we are also in the dark about his love life.

secret message

Ever since the stars were seen together at the wedding, many people have been looking for proof of their relationship. One of those proofs would be the hand gesture that Romelu Lukaku makes when he scores. It looks like he’s making an M, which would refer to Megan. The song ‘Fucken Around’ by Megan Thee Stallion is said about Lukaku: “Everyone wants to know who Megan is dating. Well it depends on what the day is like. I got myself a European puppy in Italy.The song was released in 2020 and at that time Romelu Lukaku was already playing for an Italian team. So some claim that both are with each other since years. What to believe from all the rumors is not clear. We’ll have to wait. As for the reaction of Lukaku or the Stallion himself.

