Are we facing one of the most toxic seasons in LoL?

We are practically at half of League of Legends Season 13 (Lol). Over the weeks we have come across different comments regarding this season. Some have to do with changes to the game. The shooters are especially happy since the bot lane it is again relevant in practically all games. Quite the opposite of wizards state that they start to get fed up with the state of their role.

Despite everything, there is something that especially worries the entire community. The number of toxic players seems to have increased. This at least in the eyes of the users themselves. This was confirmed by subreddit from League of Legends, noting that for years they have not seen anything similar. Some even claim that they had never seen such a point of toxicity in LoL.

Season 13, a very hard time for the toxicity of LoL

It is not strange to enter the game and find some kind of insult or bad behavior in the chat. To this are added those players who decide intear or not contribute anything to the game so that their rivals take the match. In most cases they make an excuse that they don’t care since they have more accounts. «I’ve been playing since Season 2. The current amount of players trying is something I’ve never seen in past seasons. Something has changed and it has been for the worsesaid one user.

The problem of multi-accounts is something that has been talked about for a long time.. On several occasions, members of the community point out that Riot Games should put some kind of limitation and even use some kind of ID system like in Korea. For now it is not something that they are considering within Riot Games, although if things continue this way they should start thinking of something to try to solve this bad state.

