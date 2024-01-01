Are you a Verizon customer? It will pay $100 million to affected users after the lawsuit

Verizon will pay $100 million to its customers after receiving a lawsuit last year. In this sense, it will be the sole responsibility of the eligible (affected) consumers to claim their money. The truth is that in November 2023, a group of Verizon Wireless customers sued the company. Here the lawyers of the said consumers specified that the mobile service provider has cheated its customers.

The idea used was that an additional administrative fee was illegally added to its customers’ monthly invoices. All this was done without their consent and with the aim of extorting extra cash from them.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs also claimed that Verizon never disclosed the rate to its customers before subscribing to its services.

It turns out that Verizon charged them uniformly higher monthly rates than advertised and promised.

Amidst this context, the company denied wrongdoing, accepting a settlement agreement where it would distribute $100 million to correct the allegations. Likewise, a portion of this money may be used to pay for the services of the lawyers leading the case.

Who will receive this payment?

Verizon customers between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023 may be eligible. To do this, they must have a postpaid wireless or data plan. Additionally, they should have been charged an administrative fee and/or telecommunications administrative and collection fee during the above period.

It is worth clarifying that postpaid wireless plans are where holders pay for services at the end of the monthly billing cycle.

However, depending on how long the applicant has been subscribed to its services and the number of claims, Verizon’s payment will vary. Therefore, it is estimated that each customer can receive between $15.00 USD and $100.00 USD.

To do this, they should receive an email containing a notification ID and a confirmation code. Through this confirmation code you will be able to access an online portal to submit your claim.

Meanwhile, according to the settlement website, the deadline to file claims will be April 15.