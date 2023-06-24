Are you coming to work with us? NU.nl is looking for an Interaction Editor. Vacancies on NU.nl

June 23, 2023 at 8:55 pmUpdate: 9 hours ago

Do you love good discussions about news and do you know how to handle a heated argument? And did you know how to get great story ideas from our visitors’ responses that you or another reporter can use? Then the position of full-time Interaction Editor at NU.nl is for you.

What is involved in this job?

Along with five other editors, you are responsible for moderating approximately 30,000 daily reader responses on NUjij, our feedback platform. You accept and decline responses, but you also come up with statements and discussion topics for our readers to respond to. But as an interaction editor, you do much more than that.

Nujiz is the place where we keep in touch with our readers and so we can explain our ideas and methodology. In addition, readers often ask good questions that can lead to improvements or expansion of articles.

Furthermore, many ideas can be found in the responses that the NU.nl editors can work with. For example, if you see that readers are confused between ‘weather’ and ‘climate’, you can ask our climate editors to write a clarifying article about it. If you notice that readers have a lot of questions about the war in Ukraine, arrange a question-and-answer session in which our foreign correspondents or an outside expert will answer them.

About once a week you also write articles based on NUjij. For example, you let farmers who are critical of the buy-out plan speak, because our readers still lack that perspective on NU.nl. Or you can call an expert on hay fever, as the responses show that people are extremely bothered by it. And on the morning that Harry Styles fans were stranded after his concert due to a malfunctioning NS, you put out a call for readers who were forced to spend the night at the Ziggo Dome: How was that?

Here you’ll find an overview of what the Interact editors have been up to recently.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for a stress-resistant colleague who can work quickly and flawlessly, loves to take initiative and has an interest and interest in comprehensive development.

We also invite candidates with little experience in journalism to provide feedback. This is an ideal position to gain experience in a large, professional newsroom with a large reach. You work closely with all of NU.nl’s editorial teams and cover all topics from politics to sports and entertainment. You regularly attend meetings with news editors and get a lot of guidance while writing your articles. Moderating is the core of the position, but in the meantime you’ll find which side of journalism suits you best and develop those skills.

How’s the editorial?

Full time Interaction Editor comes under the head of News & Interaction. There are still five full-time editors working in the interaction department and we have five part-time freelancers.

You work from home for a maximum of two shifts a week, the rest of the time you work in the office in Hofdorp. You work eight-hour shifts at irregular times. The earliest service starts at 07:00, the latest possible service ends at 23:00. By default, you work one day a week during the weekend.

You will receive market-based pay (Scale 3 of the DJ Collective Agreement).