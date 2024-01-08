Are you leaving America? Julian Quinones will play in Italy and they will offer 15 million euros for his signature

2024-01-08

Julian Quinones The Mexican has become one of the most sought-after players in the league and could leave America Club After becoming champion in its first season.

The Colombian forward, a nationalized Mexican, was decisive for the Azulcrema team to break the drought and ultimately achieve the desired 14th place in the Apertura 2023. He has also won titles with High And tigers,

According to the information received from the transfer expert, Ekrem KonurThe 26-year-old attacker is wanted in Serie A.

Without mentioning the names of the Italian clubs interested in signing him, the reporter reports that they are planning to offer the Eagles 15 million euros for their goalscorer.