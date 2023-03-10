Are Zendaya and Tom Holland planning to get married? The origin of the yellow diamond ring

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently sparked engagement rumors after the Euphoria will show off a massive diamond ring on Instagram, but fans shouldn’t expect to hear wedding bells just yet.

Zendaya had a busy weekend. she hit the red carpet for the 29th SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26, just one day after attending the NAACP Image Awards. While the 26-year-old actress turned heads both nights with her stunning outfits on the red carpet, it was the yellow diamond ring on her finger that had fans talking.

Following the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya took to her Instagram story to wish her followers good night with a mirror selfie, in which her yellow ring was on full display. In the post, the former Disney Channel actress wore a plaid sweater and pajama bottoms, flip-flops and a cute tiara with ears.

In the close-up mirror selfie, the lower half of her face was obscured by her phone, leaving only her black-painted eyes, hair and nails visible, as well as her left ring finger, adorned with the yellow diamond.

Fans instantly took to social media to speculate that the yellow flash was an engagement ring from her boyfriend and co-star. Spider manNetherlands.

“Is Zendaya engaged? Is he wearing a huge rock in his goodnight Instagram story,” asked a fan on Instagram. twitter.

“Zendaya is engaged?! Your latest Insta story? Tell me why he has a huge stone on his left ring finger!” another person tweeted.

Zendaya shows off her massive diamond ring on her Instagram story (Instagram/Zendaya)

However, the massive gem is not an engagement ring. In fact, Zendaya gave it to herself in 2021 and has been using it ever since.

The Emmy winner, who has been a Bulgari ambassador since February 2020, took advantage of her employee discount when she purchased the luxury jewelry brand’s yellow diamond ring two years ago. According to Peoplethe ring is an impressive 21.14 carats, with two trapezoidal diamonds on the side.

In a 2021 cover story for british vogue, Zendaya opened up about gifting herself the chic Bulgari ring. “This is my splurge, my taste,” he said at the time. “I have a small employee discount. It feels like it’s going to be a family heirloom, as if one day I could pass it on to my grandchildren.”

Zendaya sports the Bulgari ring while doing press for Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021 (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It’s not the first time that Zendaya and Holland have sparked engagement rumors, despite keeping much of their romance under wraps. In December 2022, reports surfaced that the couple were in “accommodation mode” and planning their future together after a source said Weekly that the actors seem to have a “serious and permanent” relationship.

“Both are settling down and no doubt planning a real future together,” the agency reported.

However, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, apparently denied these rumors when she posted a cryptic message about a cyber hook on her Instagram story.

Zendaya wears the ring during the ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ red carpet in December 2021 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

That same year, the star of Dune was forced to refute pregnancy rumors after fans posted videos of pranks on TikTok about being pregnant, while “pregnant Zendaya” trended on Twitter. “See this is why I stay away from Twitter… They make things up for no reason… every week,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

The couple was first dating in 2016 after starring in the movie together. Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, the romance rumors were confirmed in July 2021 when Page Six captured photos of the two kissing in the car.

Holland previously commented on how he and his girlfriend felt “robbed of their privacy” when the photos were leaked. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer in our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the entire world,” he said. QA in November 2021.

“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life confidential because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he added. “We feel somehow robbed of our privacy.”

Despite constant speculation about their relationship, Zendaya praised her fans for respecting her privacy and boundaries. “They are really understanding that I am human, even the most die-hard ones, and they want me to be happy and I feel like they convey that,” Zendaya said in a July 2022 cover story for vogue italy.

“They are very respectful of my boundaries and the things I choose to keep a little more private and to myself.”