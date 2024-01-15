Area hospitals will be “study platforms” for medicine and other specialties

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, published a video on his social networks this Saturday in which he announced that his government will use “our vast network of hospitals to create a platform for the study of” UCLM “We are preparing an agreement with, not only for medicine, but also for other specialties.”

In this publication they also acknowledge that “we like” a statistic recently published in the latest report of the Foundation for Knowledge and Development (CYD), according to which Castilla-La Mancha, together with Cantabria and the Canary Islands, is an autonomous community. It allocates the majority of its GDP to the development and growth of the Alcalá University campus in Guadalajara, as well as its regional university.

The regional president says, “We are the region of the country that contributes the most of its assets to the promotion, investment and development of universities, much more than the autonomous communities we might otherwise think of.”

In this context, he considered that, for Castilla-La Mancha, “the university is the great lever of change for a region like ours, because it creates loyalty and establishes roots in the region of thousands and thousands of children,” the latter generations. On the birth of the law of autonomy.

He also reminded that UCLM maintains a “minimum enrollment policy”, as the costs of the regional educational institution are among the lowest in all of Spain. Garcia-Page added, “We have managed to triple the budget of the regional university, neither more nor less.”