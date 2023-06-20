Areejah Badu charmed rhymezlikedimez: “Do me!” He said

Need a drawing? Preferably one by Rhymezedimez or Robin Velghe (29): The Ghent native can call himself the American hip-hopper’s favorite painter. He also collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert (“Neon Guts”), Anderson .Pak (“Like Dis”), 6Lack & J.J. Cole (“Pretty Little Fears”) and Dua Lipa (“Club Future Nostalgia”). And now he serves to spoil Erykah Badu.

Robin Velghe «I love the synergy between image and music. A few years ago I started sharing my animations and drawings on Instagram and Tumblr, inspired by my favorite songs. This caused an uproar among music fans, artists and record labels. but it was a bit blunt then erika badu Suddenly sent me a message: “Do me.” And now is the right time.”

Velghe “I’m building a universe around Puff and his friends, characters that I created and designed. Now I wanted to create an animation explaining why Puff always has a magical red apple in his hand : She picked it up from Erykah Badu’s apple tree. She thought it was a wonderful idea and recorded a whole series of sentences and re-sang a part of her song ‘Appletree’ from her 1997 album ‘Baduism’. Quite an honor. And also: a long term job.

Humo reportedly said, whoever looks into her eyes will fall in love with her.

Velghe (laughs) “I only talked to her through a screen and I was already mesmerised. His voice sounds soothing and reassuring, just like his songs. She makes me feel warm like my second mother. (JMI)

