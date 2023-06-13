Arena admits Stiles train problems were a one-off – Wel.nl

Johan Cruz Arena admits problems with stranded passengers following a Harry Styles concert were a “one-off”. A spokesperson told ANP. With this he responded to concert organizer MOJO’s warning to Beyoncé fans. The singer will perform at the arena on Saturday and Sunday, while work is underway on several important rail tracks around Amsterdam.

“We are in constant consultation with NS,” said an Arena spokesperson. “And we strongly believe that last week’s problems were a one-off. The outage was not noticed by anyone.”

Concert organizer MOJO has informed Beyoncé’s concertgoers to “keep in mind congestion and delays”. The arena is within walking distance of two train stations, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht. But due to track work it will be more difficult to reach both the stations this weekend.

There is no train traffic between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and no trains run between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. “We recommend that you prepare well for your outward and return journey,” MOJO writes to concert visitors. Lately it has become more frequent that concert goers have been stranded due to problems on the track.