Aretuza Lovi releases the first part of the new album ‘Borogodó’

The first part of borogodothe singer’s new album Aretuza Loviwas released last week, on Thursday, the 11th. crazy swing, Denguinho It is Baião de Dois, previously released, the disc has five more songs, totaling eight tracks. The album features rhythms from the North and Northeast and also uses pop and funk musical elements.

In an interview with Estadão, the drag queen talks about the significance of the album in her career, which in 2022 will be 10 years old. “In addition to celebrating a decade of Aretuza, it’s a job I’ve always wanted to do, as it says a lot about my history, my life and the places I’ve been to”, she says.

Aretuza Lovi releases the first part of ‘Borogodó’ Photo: Luiz Filho

In 2018, Aretuza – played by Bruno Nascimento – released her first album, grocery store. In the same year, she shared the voice with Pabllo Vittar, Gloria Groove, Iza and Solange Almeida. In 2020, Aretuza released I Love You Corote, a Carnival hit throughout the country, performed in electric trios.

Borogodó, which began to be written during the pandemic, marks a renewal phase for the singer. “In the midst of the pandemic, I was producing an EP, which I even recorded with features and everything, but when I saw the result, I felt that this was not what I wanted. So, I started to put into practice things that I had wanted for a long time, musically speaking, ”she explains.

From the beginning, Aretuza wanted a production that exhaled Brazilianness and that mixed rhythms with regional, pop and funk music. For this, the drag queen says that the project was carried out when she felt ready and with the necessary maturity. “This moment of maturity is a lot about doing something I believe in, without thinking about having to prove myself or anything like that”.

Aretuza Lovi’s voice is not alone in borogodo. For her, a feat is also a connection. In the first part of the album, she shares the scene with Lia Clark and Thiago Pantaleão in partner and with Getúlio Abelha in Baião de Dois. Aretuza says that the collaborations, which flowed very well, were always the artist’s wish.

The visual concept was in charge of the artist and photographer Luiz Filho, who has worked at vogue Italy. The artistic direction is the result of the cultural and musical combination conceived by Aretuza. “Luiz heard all the material beforehand and understood the need for a language that brought the aroma, the flavor, the hot and tropical climate and references to the North and Northeast”.