Argentina stopped sending gendarmes to its embassy in Caracas and these would be the reasons

At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Argentine government decided to stop sending eight gendarmes leaving for Venezuela at this time to guard the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.

As Clarín anticipated, six associates of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado are staying as “guests” in an Argentine residence for a week, with prison orders imposed by the dictatorship hanging over their heads.

The State Department asked Security Minister Patricia Bullrich to stop sending the troops, which were scheduled to be sent in two batches. One in six and one in two genders, as Minister Bullrich detailed in an interview with Radio Miter on Thursday.

Now, according to senior Venezuelan sources in exile living in Caracas, the dispatch of gendarmes is suspended for two reasons. He said that through Vice Chancellor Leopoldo Sahores and US Affairs Secretary Mariano Vergara, a safe passage for six Venezuelan “guests” is being secretly negotiated, who are in a complicated situation.

