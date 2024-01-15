Argentina takes Miley’s bitter medicine

Bernardino approaches a table on a terrace in the center of Mendoza, the capital of one of the prosperous provinces of argentina, Before he reaches the age of 10, he sells socks that very few people buy for him, but this time he doesn’t care: it’s okay, it’s over.It is afternoon, and he looks with undisguised interest at the toast left over from the breakfast that several friends had eaten at that table.

– Did you have breakfast today?

– No.

Bernardino takes toast with fried eggs and ham. You have accomplished something more important than selling those socks, just finished eating, Not all of his compatriots would do the same today, amid one of Argentina’s most shocking social crises ever: Poverty levels in Latin America’s third-largest economy have been obscene for decades, almost always above 30%, but Javier The effects of Miley’s bitter medicine are visible on the streets and in the desperation of the economically devastated middle class.

Miley decided to speak openly about the economic variables in a country accustomed to price controls and subsidies, which have further distorted the economy and left it without a solution for a long time. Stability Where Argentina lives, which has not developed for more than a decade. He Kirchnerism Poverty in the country reached 44.7% at the end of 2023, but, after the first two months of Miley’s mandate, the Social Debt Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) announced in January 2024 that 57% of Argentines were already poor,

Miley accused the UCA of “drawing” the numbers, although the same day he highlighted it on social networks Beyond the specific percentage of poverty, something is undeniable: the 20.6% inflation that Argentina recorded in just 31 days in January. That is a poor people’s factory. It is found in abundance in mattresses on the streets of all Argentine cities, in landings, ATMs or wherever possible. They people without work or home They are the most visible face of social crisis.

martin loustauThe economist and senator of the Social Democratic Radical Civic Union (UCR) believes that the President lives “closed in a virtual world” from which he “attacks and mocks others.”

“We would like you to talk about what is happening. Economy falls 5% monthly; Industry, 12; Commerce, 9; Retail sales, 30; Retirees lose one in four pesos; Minimum Salaries are up by one in five; 10 million fewer drugs are sold per month; sales in pharmacies fell 46%…The President focuses only on financial variables.”

Pensioners’ blender



martin poloAn economist at the consulting firm Cohen Aliados Financieros points out that Mieli’s measures have led to a 38% cut in superannuation and pensions. Argentines know it by this name BlenderTo reduce expenditure in the main budget head of the state.

Public salaries declined by 27% and public works declined by 86%. everything, almost from one day to the next and in the context of a National budget increasedWhich maintains the nominal figures of 2023 in 2024, although with inflation of 250% annually.

Then again, it’s hard for many people to absorb the enthusiasm displayed by Miley. The President emphasizes that, when he took office on December 10, “inflation was blowing at 15,000% a year and we were headed for 90% poverty.” This is how it presents the awesome data as achievements: everything could have been infinitely worseComes to say.

January 2024 was the first month in 12 years in which the state was able to demonstrate fiscal and fiscal surplus, something that even excited the Economy Minister, luis caputo,

But when this happens, Argentina surprises with another phenomenon: the weight appreciation And this devaluation of dollarAll in the same economy and together.

The dollar in the informal market – the only market to which all citizens have access – reached a record of 1,255 pesos per unit on January 24. After a month and a half it is below a thousand, which is an amazing appreciation of the peso. And the cost of daily living, measured in dollars, increased significantly in the country. Local media estimate that hard currency prices will increase by 40% or more, with wages remaining at very low levels.

Thus tourists Brazilians, North Americans and Europeans who enjoyed Argentina on the cheap are starting to measure their spending. And those Argentines who were able to preserve their savings in dollars saw how those greenbacks no longer served that purpose: with one dollar they buy much less today than in December.

carlos rodriguezwho was a key figure in the economic team of the 90s carlos menemclosest to current experience mylist, was to become the Chief Economic Advisor to the President. But something happened that Rodriguez was never able to reach that point and now he fires against Miley from the social network.

“I’ve just received my February pension. It’s the same as January and December. I feel like they’re liquefaction Retirement… They are right when they say they have fiscal surplus. “Is this the way to reduce public spending that the Austrian economics manual recommends?”

Another Carlos, Maslatan, who was a close associate of Miley, brutally attacked the president, whom he defines “A True Financial Illusion”,

“Real inflation in hard currency is 23% in February, which is destroying the entire national economy, excluding financial speculation.”

But Miley presses on undeterred, convinced at age 53 that he owns the formula that will save the country that is the object of the same question that has been repeated for decades: “How is it possible that Argentina is so bad?”,

At Casa Rosada they are optimistic. A senior official in regular contact with the president told EL Mundo that the “traps” (numerous barriers to currency exchange markets) will be removed “soon” and this should start a virtuous cycle for the Argentine economy.

Facing almost all of the hyper-parliamentary minority, Miley is determined to maintain the support that brought him to the Casa Rosada in the second electoral round with almost 56% and the power that has brought him to power for several breaks by institutions .

There are many Argentines who are in a bad situation, clearly worse than a few months ago, but who say they are convinced that Miley’s path is the right path and, after a sacrificial state, good news will come. This is one way of looking at it.

And there are those who believe that Miley ended up in a matter of weeks with a country that guarantees social security to all its citizens, a country that has an economic model of inclusion and progress. This is another way of looking at it.

And there are those who have neither the time nor the desire to discuss anything, because day after day all they are looking for is survive,