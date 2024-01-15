Argentina vs El Salvador | Without Leo Messi, the Argentina national team is experiencing an unprecedented moment in the United States

The Argentine national team lived a very special moment This Friday, March 22 in the United States. In the framework of the first friendly match of the FIFA date guard, Lionel Messi’s absence seems to be taking a heavy toll.

always and almost always, every time messi The Albiceleste performed and filled stadiums. It didn’t matter what corner of the world it was. But this Friday, There were many empty seats at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There is something unusual about a world champion team, which creates an uproar for what was done in Qatar, although it makes it clear that the mark of ’10’ is undisputed.







Without going any further, it is worth remembering what he produced when his arrival at Inter Miami was confirmed last year. Demand for tickets increased rapidly and this caused prices to rise significantly.

Why didn’t Leo Messi play with the Argentina national team?

Although there were hopes of seeing Inter Miami in action as soon as Argentina’s friendly matches were confirmed, this faded after the Rosario player suffered a physical problem in the match against Nashville for the second leg of the ConcaChampions round of 16. .

That day, the former PSG and Barcelona player was replaced and the alarm went off. Later, the Florida club confirmed that the captain was injured. And it was eventually announced that it would not be part of the friendly tour led by Lionel Scialoni.

“After further medical evaluation, it has been determined that the captain suffered a concussion Minor injury to hamstring of right legInter Miami said in a statement.





The Argentinian returned to training after his injury was confirmed.

Messi did not play against DC United and then returned to training with the North American team. In any case, his return went very smoothly and gradually, with different practices from his peers.

Argentina will play again against Costa Rica this Tuesday, March 26 For the second friendly match of the United States tour. Scaloni’s situation was complicated because in addition to Messi, he lost Paulo Dybala and other players who were not available.