Argument With Ukrainian War Deniers Leads To Leak Of Confidential US Documents On A Discord Server Dedicated To Minecraft – Minecraft

Government services and the messaging platform are working hand in hand to find the origin of what is considered one of the biggest leaks in years.

April 11, 2023, 16:15 – Updated April 11, 2023, 23:14

It’s been more than a year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, and this topic continues to generate conversations even on the servers of discord dedicated to videogames. On this occasion, a discussion in a room focused on Minecraft finished with the leak confidential US military documents in relation to strategies and weapons used in the war that is taking place in the European country.

The documents were first leaked in January via Discord.

This is how he reveals it The Wall Street Journal , a medium that has followed the route of these classified documents since before their appearance in the Discord chat dedicated to Minecraft. Apparently, the first time these files were shared was last January on a server made up of a few people. This was the reason why the crime did not set off the alarm bells in the US, but his government has now gotten down to work knowing that the data has been shared in a server made up of hundreds of users.

After all, we are talking about documents “Secret” and “top secret” containing information on weapons used by Ukrainian and US forces, details of Ukraine’s air defense system, offensive capabilities, battlefield death statistics, and communications about US military allies. Not much is known about the conversation on the server dedicated to Minecraft that led to the sharing of this data, since a large part of the messages have been deleted by their authors. Kotaku has been able to confirm that some users were joking about the war in Ukraine, and one of them decided to leak the information to “prove that the conflict was real.”

Given the severity of the situation, Discord was quick to collaborate with the US government to find the source of the leak. And, to avoid the repetition of these circumstances in the future, a spokesperson for the messaging platform has recalled the measures around content that violates the company’s policies.





“Discord’s top priority is ensuring a safe experience for our users. When we become aware of content that violates our policies, our Security team investigates and takes appropriate action, including suspending users, shutting down servers, and contacting the law.

Our Security team uses a mix of proactive and reactive tools to keep activity that violates our policies off the service, including advanced technology like machine learning models, equipping and empowering community moderators to uphold our policies and Community Guidelines. , and providing complaint mechanisms within the service. Our team also proactively takes additional action based on trends from the broader platforms or intelligence they receive.”

