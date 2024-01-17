Ariana Grande asked ‘Yes, and?’ Released 14 editions. »To become number 1

Ariana Grande has released 14 versions of her new song to secure her eighth number one single.

Topic ” yes and? Reached the top of the Hot 100 by Ariana Grande BoardThe publication announced Monday, marking the singer’s first number one off her highly anticipated seventh album, eternal Sunshine, This is the eighth time that she has reached the top of the rankings.

“Grande was dethroned.” make me love » By Jack Harlow, which has spent the last two weeks at #1 after topping the chart in early December. According to billboard, , yes and? ‘” has been streamed over 27 million times, making it the most streamed song of all time with approximately 53,000 traditional sales. However, another notable number comes from the number of versions of the song that Grande released to increase her chances of claiming the top spot on the chart.

In addition to the single and its version ” Clean “, Grande also released a faster version and a slower version (reflecting the influence of TikTok trends upon release), as well as an edited version, an extended mix, an instrumental version, and an extended mix of the instrumental version (with ) clear version and ” Clean »For each of them).

At any time, 12 different versions of ” yes and? »Woke into the top 40 of the iTunes sales chart. In the age of streaming, digital sales represent only a small percentage of total music consumption, but they still have a large impact on the charts because the value of a sale far exceeds that of an individual stream.

Ariana Grande’s “Yeah, And?” All 12 versions of the album charted simultaneously in the top 40 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/DK44C2GsGu – Chart Data (@chartdata) 17 January 2024

It is not an uncommon strategy to promote different versions of a piece of music in an effort to increase sales and chart numbers, but offering more than a dozen different versions of a single during the first week is a particularly aggressive strategy.

With this week’s ranking figures now known, the question is “where?” yes and? »In next week’s rankings. Digital sales may have declined, as neither version of the song is in the top 25 on iTunes as of Monday, although the track remains the top-trending music video on YouTube’s music chart and ranked No. 2 on the Spotify Global 50 ranking. Is. ,

