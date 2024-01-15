Ariana Grande fans can thank the Hollywood actors’ strike

eternal SunshineAriana Grande’s new album, out March 8th. A moment of joy for fans of the pop star, whose last creation dates back to 2020, especially since she had not planned to release it so soon. Actually, while Ariana Grande wanted to focus 100% WickedNew film adaptation of the musical comedy inspired by Wizard of Oz, in which she played Glinda, before returning to the studio after the Hollywood actors’ strike decided otherwise.

“I wasn’t planning on recording any new songs. It wasn’t even my goal to make an album,” she said. jack blood show, “I was completely against releasing songs before actually completing the first part Wicked, if not after the second. ,

right on time

With the strike reduced to technical unemployment, Ariana Grande began going into the studio and with the help of producer Max Martin, a new album was in the making.

The singer continued, “It started to unfold, and after the first week we were together, I continued to come to the studio alone every day.” Santa tell me, “Then the process continued organically until I thought maybe this is how it should come out. ,

So Ariana Grande fans will be able to listen to it over and over again eternal Sunshine during the long months that separate them from the arrival wicked part 1, Whose theatrical release is scheduled for 27th November.