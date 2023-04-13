Ariana Grande Responds to ‘Concerns’ From Fans About Her Body: ‘Health Can Look Different’

On TikTok, Ariana Grande took the opportunity to raise awareness of fans and followers on the subject

On social networks, many fans of Ariana Grande started making comments about the singer’s body. Now, the owner of “side to side” go to TikTok comment on the subject – and took the opportunity to vent on the social network.

Furthermore, Big also talked about the “unhealthier” version of her body, which fans drew comparisons to. “I personally know, for me, the body you compared my current body to was the less healthy version of my body,” said the artist. “I was taking too many antidepressants, drinking and eating poorly.”

And at the lowest point in my life, when I looked the way you would consider my ‘healthy’, that actually wasn’t my healthy.

“I know I shouldn’t explain this. But I feel like maybe having an openness and some kind of vulnerability here, something good can come of it. Healthy can look different,” continued the singer. “You never know what someone is going through. So even if you come from a loving and caring place, that person is probably working through it or has a support system that they’re working through it. You never know. Be kind to each other and with themselves.”

Finally, Ariana Grande took the opportunity to send a message of love to followers and fans: “I think you’re beautiful. It doesn’t matter what you’re going through. or not or whatever.” Watch the video below:

