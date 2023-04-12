Ariana Grande’s comment goes viral after Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement: ‘I couldn’t even leave the house until I was 20’ | celebrities

1 of 5 Jake Bongiovi, Milliw Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande — Photo: playback/Instagram Jake Bongiovi, Milliw Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande — Photo: playback/Instagram

More than lost souls, old posts and comments made on social networks can come back to pull your feet. Let Ariana Grande say, who is in the midst of an amusing controversy in which she had a hint given in an old photo of Millie Bobby Brown with her then-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius rescued by fans to show that the “scandal” demonstrated by the singer now only got worse with the ‘Stranger Things’ actress’s recent engagement to Jake Bongiovi, heir to the hard rock dynasty.

“I couldn’t even leave the house until I was 20,” the singer said in a comment posted on an old photo of Millie. Last Tuesday (11), Eleven from the famous youth series shared a photo hugging Jon Bon Jovi’s son where it is possible to see a ring millimetrically positioned on the commitment finger leaving a huge diamond visible.

Millie, 19,’s Instagram post was full of comments about her being too young to get married, but Ariana, 29’s comment made in a far-off 2018 post was ‘resurrected’ and became not only the most surprising, as the most liked and commented of all, becoming viral.

In the wake of Ariana’s comment, other netizens reinforced the chorus. “Sorry to be a killjoy but this won’t last millie you grew up too fast you deserve a normal and fun adolescence. You are 19 years old”, pointed out a follower. “You are too young to make this decision,” wrote another. “Girl, didn’t you just turn 19?” asked a third.