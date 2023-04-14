Ariana Grande’s Instagram Comments Resurface Amid Millie Bobby Brown Engagement Rumors

Controversial comments that Ariana Grande made on Instagram about Millie Bobby Brown have resurfaced, days after the star of Weird stuff announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The couple appeared to share the news on Instagram on Monday. Brown shared a photo of her wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.. As the 19-year-old’s post quickly went viral, another of her 2018 posts with a funny comment by Grande made the rounds again. a twitter.

In the image above, Brown is seen kissing her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on the beach. The caption read: “moonlight with him”

At the time, Grande “liked” the post and appeared to poke fun at Brown’s youth.

“I wasn’t even allowed to leave the house until I was 20,” the singer wrote in the comments.

On Twitter, fans remembered Brown’s response; “Thanks, not interested” and described how they felt identified.

“I relate to Ariana Grande now that Millie Bobby Brown is engaged,” wrote one fan.

“When I was 21, I asked my mom for permission to go out or hang out with my friends,” wrote another on Twitter, in response to The Pop Tingz’s Twitter post, who shared the comment in question on Grande’s 2018 Instagram.

A third person added: “Ariana said the post hahaha. Congrats to Millie anyway. I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

Other people reacted to this new post by questioning Brown’s engagement rumor, claiming she may be too young to get married.

“I’m on Ariana’s side on this issue,” wrote one person. “WHAT DOES A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KNOW ABOUT MARRIAGE? TAYLOR SWIFT WRITES VERY WELL AT THIS AGE, Bye.”

“I’m here at 20 years old and the possibility of getting married didn’t even cross my mind,” said another. “But Millie is already engaged and is only 19.”

However, other people defended the star of Enola Holmes and they said it didn’t seem strange that she might be engaged.

“I mean what do I know I know it’s unrealistic for me to get married right now for money but if Millie is happy that’s fine,” one person wrote. “My parents got married at 18 and have been happily together for 35 years. I understand her and I love Ariana, but maybe Millie has a different life timeline.

“My older sister got married at 19, is now turning 24 and is still completely happy. Our mother was unmarried and had two children by age 21,” shared another person. “I think everyone moves at a different pace, who are we to comment or judge?”

On Monday, Brown shared a black-and-white photo of Bongiovi, son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, hugging her. She captioned the Instagram post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you for three summers babe and I’ve loved them all,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji. Bongiovi also shared a post on her own account by simply writing “forever” in the photo’s caption, along with two photos of him and Brown.

Many of the co-stars of Weird stuff de Brown took advantage of comments on her post to congratulate her, including Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bongiovi, 20, and Brown were first linked in June 2021, before the star of godzilla vs kong They made their relationship official on Instagram in November of that year. At the time, she posted a photo of her partner kissing her on the cheek as they strolled on the London Eye.

They made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the BAFTA at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

translation of Anna McDonnell