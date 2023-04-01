Ariana Poco is stepping down as president of IFC Films

Ariana Poco has resigned as president of IFC Films. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Scott Schumann, who is currently Head of Acquisitions. Poco left the company on Thursday.

“I enjoyed my time at IFC Films working alongside a multi-talented, creative and compassionate team,” Boko said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved over the years and look forward to the next chapter.”

IFC, which is owned by AMC Networks, will seek a permanent replacement for Bocco, the company’s longtime CEO and a major force in the independent film world, respected for his keen taste and strong relationships with top talent. Boko took over the reins of IFC in 2020 after his predecessor, Lisa Schwartz, stepped down. But she worked for the company for over a decade before taking the leap.

“IFC Films is a vital and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across the IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films systems,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We have complete and utter confidence in Scott’s ability to manage the business as interim President, and we know that our film crew will not miss a beat as it moves forward through a strong slate of launches and acquisitions.”

While managing the studio, Boko oversaw the release of popular films such as Corsage, a period drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria; Paul Verhoeven’s controversial love story about two lesbian nuns “Benedetta”. and “It Happens,” Audrey Dewan’s piercing look at a woman forced into an illegal abortion. Many of these releases came as COVID hit theaters, reducing art house ticket sales. It also helped expand IFC Films Unlimited’s streaming service.

Bocco joined IFC Films in 2006 and rose through the ranks to oversee acquisitions, production, marketing and publicity for the company. Previously, she served as Head of Independent Packaging for The Gersh Agency in New York City and also worked at Miramax Films as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. Prior to joining Miramax Films, Bocco was Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for New Line Cinema and Fine Line Features.

Shoman joined IFC in 2022. Previously, he was director of acquisitions for CBS Films, Sony Pictures Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group.