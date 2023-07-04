Arjen Linders (medic) on the medical supply chain.

about the episode

Growing population, high inflation and shortages are putting pressure on the healthcare sector. Despite all this, how does Supplier Medic ensure that medical devices remain accessible and affordable? Our guest at Medic is Arjen Linders, General Manager of Benelux.

Purchasing managers all over the world are placing fewer orders. And quarterly figures from Nike to Baby Stores show a decrease in stocks. But is it also a sign of a slowdown in the second half of the year? EN: Apple is worth $3 trillion, but production of the new Vision Pro glasses is running into problems. We’ll be discussing this and more in the Investors Panel at 13:00:

–Simon Van Veen, Founder of Sustainable Dividend Value Fund

– Wim Zwanenberg, Strategist at Struve Lemburger

Beyonce, Angela Merkel, Eva Jinek. Just some famous women. Apart from being successful women leaders, all of them are also the eldest daughters. Is it a coincidence or is that family position inextricably linked with leadership? Aike Bourguis is the author of the book ‘The Hidden Leadership of Eldest Daughters’.

She grew up in a family that was not in a very good condition. So she was unable to study. Nevertheless, she managed to get a job as an account manager. After years of hard work, she was able to reach the Director of Customer Relations in Flandreijn. Business partner this week is Sarah Mooi van Flanderijn.

