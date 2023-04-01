ARK: Survival Ascended announced, a remastering in Unreal Engine 5 that will replace ARK: Survival Evolved

The popular open world survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved, it will be replaced by a remastering in Unreal Engine 5 that will receive the name of ARK: Survival Ascended. The game will arrive in August of this year for PS5, Xbox Series and PC and After its premiere, the ARK: Survival Evolved servers will close forever.

The game is planning a somewhat particular premiere, since it will reach all next-generation platforms but it will not do so in the same way.

On PlayStation 5 the base game of ARK: Survival Ascended will be available as a standalone in August 2023 for $39.99$ while the different DLCs will arrive separately and you can get the Explorer’s Pass for $19.99which includes Scorched Earth, Aberration (Q4 2023), and Extinction (Q1 2024).

However, Xbox Series and PC players will be able to get a package called “ARK Respawned Bundle” which includes ARK: Survival Ascended and ARK II for a price of $49.99.

The bundle will be available from the end of August for one year, after which ARK: Survival Ascended and ARK II will be sold separately.

If you are interested in trying ARK II before anyone else, you will have to buy the pack yes or yes, because in addition to everything mentioned it also includes the access to an exclusive month-long closed beta of ARK II in 2024.

I don’t know what you think of the ad, but It is increasingly common to see how games as a service, such as ARK, follow this type of strategy. It already happened, for example, with Overwatch 2, which to replace its prequel instead of working as a proper sequel.