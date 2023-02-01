Arlo in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (February 2023)

arlo It’s one of the leaders of Team GO Rocketand continues to wage war during the month of February of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find arlo Y how to beat arlo:

How to find Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokémon GO?

Arlo can appear in Pokémon GO as much as part of some Special Investigation from Team GO Rocket like playing normally. beat Arlo (With cliff Y saw) is usually one of the necessary steps to be able to deal with Giovanni.

The first step is Obtain a Rocket Radar . It is achieved in several ways: as reward for some Special Research , buying it in the Store either Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts to get Radar Rocket Parts . Grunts can appear at PokéStops or Balloons; by collecting six Mystery Components that they drop after being defeated a Radar Rocket is automatically added to our inventory .

We equip the Radar Rocket and use it to search for arlo. It can appear in PokéStops or in Balloons.

Arlo is a very difficult trainer to beat. If even having good counters is difficult for you, take a look at this trick.

How to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO? best counters

Arlo is a very tough Pokémon GO trainer. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first Pokémon is always the same, while the second and third are random from several possible.

From 03/01/2022, Arlo uses these pokemon:

How to beat Arlo’s Magnemite in Pokémon GO

Magnemite is an Electric and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire, Fighting and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Rhyperior with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

ho-oh with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Flare (Charged Attack).

Charizard with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Entei with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

moltres with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and Flare (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Crobat in Pokémon GO

Crobat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Jolteon with thundershock (Quick Attack) and Lightning (Charged Attack).

Tyranitar with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and sharp rock (Charged Attack).

Rhyperior with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and rockbreaker (Charged Attack).

Articuno with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

mamoswine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Steelix in Pokémon GO

Steelix is ​​a Steel and Ground Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Fire, Fighting and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and hydropump (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Entei with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Rhyperior with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Cradily in Pokémon GO

Cradily is a Rock and Grass-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel, Bug, Ice, and Fighting-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Aggron with Iron tail (Quick Attack) and heavy body (Charged Attack).

Mega Beedrill with Sting (Quick Attack) and Scissor X (Charged Attack).

Articuno with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Hariyama with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Scizor in Pokémon GO

Scizor is a Bug and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire Type attacks.. Attacks of this Type do much more damage. due to its dual type Bug/Steel. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

ho-oh with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Flare (Charged Attack).

Charizard with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Entei with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

moltres with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and Flare (Charged Attack).

Heatran with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and flamethrower (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Charizard in Pokémon GO

Charizard is a Fire and Flying Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Rock and Ground Type attacks.. Rock-Type attacks do much more damage to it. due to its dual Fire/Flying type. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Rhyperior with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and rockbreaker (Charged Attack).

Tyranitar with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and sharp rock (Charged Attack).

golem with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and sharp rock (Charged Attack).

gigalith with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Terrakion with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Armaldo in Pokémon GO

Armaldo is a Rock- and Bug-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel-, Water-, and Rock-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Aggron with Iron tail (Quick Attack) and heavy body (Charged Attack).

Mega Scizor with Bullet fist (Quick Attack) and iron head (Charged Attack).

kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and hydropump (Charged Attack).

Rhyperior with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and rockbreaker (Charged Attack).

Mega Aerodactyl with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

