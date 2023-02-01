Arlo in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (February 2023)

arlo It’s one of the leaders of Team GO Rocketand continues to wage war during the month of February of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find arlo Y how to beat arlo:
How to find Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokémon GO?
Arlo can appear in Pokémon GO as much as part of some Special Investigationfrom Team GO Rocket like playing normally. beat Arlo (With cliff Y saw) is usually one of the necessary steps to be able to deal with Giovanni.
Arlo is a very difficult trainer to beat. If even having good counters is difficult for you, take a look at this trick.
How to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO? best counters
Arlo is a very tough Pokémon GO trainer. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first Pokémon is always the same, while the second and third are random from several possible.
From 03/01/2022, Arlo uses these pokemon:
How to beat Arlo’s Magnemite in Pokémon GO
Magnemite is an Electric and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire, Fighting and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Crobat in Pokémon GO
Crobat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Steelix in Pokémon GO
Steelix is a Steel and Ground Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Fire, Fighting and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Cradily in Pokémon GO
Cradily is a Rock and Grass-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel, Bug, Ice, and Fighting-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Scizor in Pokémon GO
Scizor is a Bug and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire Type attacks.. Attacks of this Type do much more damage. due to its dual type Bug/Steel. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Charizard in Pokémon GO
Charizard is a Fire and Flying Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Rock and Ground Type attacks.. Rock-Type attacks do much more damage to it. due to its dual Fire/Flying type. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Armaldo in Pokémon GO
Armaldo is a Rock- and Bug-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel-, Water-, and Rock-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
