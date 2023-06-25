Arlo Parks during the special session: “I like to do something unexpected.”

With 3FM for Arlo Parks

Neo-soul artist Arlo Parks headlined Best Kept Secret. Her releases are quiet, open and vulnerable, and over the years she’s garnered a huge following around the world (from Michelle Obama to Billie Eilish). You can often hear ‘Devotion’ on 3FM and ‘Caroline’ went on to become a 3FM megahit.

In addition to his performance at Best Kept, he also did a short intimate session exclusively for 3FM. June 19 was the time. Arlo played a session under a record store in Brussels.

Arlo on the session: “With small performances, I always try to connect with the intimacy of those places. I think about the look on everyone’s face, being able to channel the energy and the emotion on each There’s something really special about really deliberate songs.”

He then took time out to answer questions from fans. Many of the plates were also signed and even featured photographs of the children.

Arlo: “I would like to work closely with Apex Twin”

3FM DJ Mart Meijer interviews Arlo about his new album. Despite having visited six countries in six days in the past, she certainly was speedy. Mart asked her body shirt, for example, who she would like to work with. Arlo: “My interests in music are very broad. I like to do something unexpected. I would like to team up with Aphex Twin, maybe someone like Caribou or Four Tet. Leaning towards the electronic side.”

‘devotion’

Arlo definitely does unexpected things, for example with ‘Devotion’, where he showed a completely different sound. Suddenly there’s an explosion in ’90s garage that you’re not used to. Mart couldn’t help but ask her about it: “I guess it was a side of me that always existed, I didn’t show the world. I’ve always loved The Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, and Weezer. My Mission Statement , When I made My Soft Machine, it was to share myself with the world in a sonic way that felt much more honest.”

But will there be more to it, this band’s sound? Mart asks and Arlo cryptically replies: “Maybe, who knows, you’ll see.” exciting. You can watch the complete interview below. You can hear the interview and three acoustic songs on Vera On Track on 3FM from 20:00 on Sunday evenings.