Armani considers Clooney an ‘honorary Italian’ for elegance

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani said on Wednesday that American actor George Clooney could be considered an honorary Italian for his elegance and style.



Clooney is a longtime friend of Giorgio Armani Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

According to Armani, the heartthrob has a “natural sense of style” that “represents the ease of wearing tailored clothes”.

Recently, the Italian designer collaborated with the Academy Award-winning actor to create his outfits for his role in Universal Pictures’ new film, “Ticket to Paradise.”

In the film directed by Ol Parker, now available in theaters, Clooney and actress Julia Roberts return to act together on the big screen, as a divorced couple who share the mission of preventing their daughter from getting married and making the same mistake they made when making the marriage official. marriage.

The romantic comedy also addresses the possibility of a second chance. The cast also includes actors Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo.

Academy Award-winning costume designer Lizzy Gardiner worked directly with the designer to create “bespoke” suits for Clooney, who plays an elegant American businessman.

“I’ve known George for 25 years and I think he embodies the Armani man perfectly.

For Clooney, in turn, “Giorgio Armani clothes are always elegant and, at 61, that’s what I need.”

“Giorgio is the ‘role model’ of the class. He cares about the world and is connected to friends and family. He makes everything look easy. I want to be him when I grow up. I couldn’t be more proud to call him a friend” , concluded the actor.

Clooney and Armani are longtime friends. The Italian brand has even been the actor’s choice many times, during his stints on the red carpets, in addition to being responsible for his attire at his wedding to lawyer Amal Alamuddin. .