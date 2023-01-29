Armut explains what affected MAD Lions in 2022 and makes self-criticism

MAD Lions experienced a considerable up and down from 2021 to 2022. Despite the fact that the team was able to add its third consecutive appearance in worlds, the Madrid organization did not maintain the level of the 11th season. MAD went from being a two-time champion of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) to qualify for the biggest tournament in League of Legends without winning any best-of-five series for the rest of the year. For Irfan Tükek «Armut«, ex-player of the club, the reason is in the change of staff.

In an interview for Carver Fisher, a journalist for desertedArmut has explained what he believes are the reasons why MAD Lions had a bad 2022. For the Turk, the team’s relegation was marked by changes in the starting five: «I think we had a great downgrade with the roster That affected the rest of the players. It affected me, Elyoya, and Kaiser a lot in terms of gameplay«. Marek Brazda «Humanoid» left the team and finally Yasin Dinçer «nisqy» was his replacement after the signing of Steven Chen did not work out «Reeker«. In the lower street Matyáš Orság «carzzy“was replaced by William Nieminen”UNFORGIVEN«.

However, for many LEC supporters one of the problems for MAD Lions was on the individual level of the players with the main exception being Javier Prades.”elyoya«. One of the most notable players was precisely Armut, who was criticized for the limitations of his range of champions. Taking these facts into account, the current Dignitas top has not fled from self-criticism: «they affected me [los cambios], and I didn’t work too much. I could have done much better but I didn’t. In my opinion, I failed during the spring season. It’s not that I’m entirely to blame, but I should take part of it«.