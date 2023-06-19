Around 200 fans wait for the train after Harry Styles’ concert

Around 200 visitors to the Harry Styles concert on Sunday wait at the Ziggo Dome around midnight until they can go home and more people have started arriving. Visitors can temporarily go there as rail traffic around Amsterdam is affected on Sunday evening. In the area around the Johan Cruyff Arena, several groups of people are waiting in the street.

Rail traffic around Amsterdam ground to a halt on Sunday evening due to the fault, forcing many people to seek alternative transport. Water is distributed to people at the entrance of Zigo Dome and they can also charge their phones while sitting on chairs. There is no place for everyone, some sit on the ground.



“We still have a long way to go and we have a long way to go,” say Ressa and Liske, 18, who have to return to Leeuwarden. They first have to wait till they are picked up and then go home. They say that despite all the problems the two had a great time.

For many others, the evening is a bit ruined. “That we are here till at least 2.30,” say the two girls who have come so far from Belgium. Also, he had problems on the way there, but he was just in time for the show. Isa, 18, and Tess, 16, also have to go to school on Monday.



A 42-year-old woman says, “We have to go to Brooklyn and there’s no train.” “But I won’t be going to school tomorrow,” replied her 17-year-old daughter. Her mom has responsibilities, too: She’s a reporter for a local newspaper, she says. “I hope the trains run tomorrow morning and I can get to Brooklyn in time.”

Some other waiting fans say they left before the concert to catch a train. “And then we saw he fell out. So we missed the end of Harry Styles and we’re disappointed about that.”