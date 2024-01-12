Arozarena and McClanahan among eight Rays to sign contracts

scheduled tribe. PETERSBURG, Florida — Outfielder Randy Arozarena and injured ace Shane McClanahan were among eight players who agreed to sign contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday to avoid salary arbitration.
Jason Adam, a right-handed pitcher, and Colombian Harold Ramirez, designated hitter and outfielder, remain on their way to their arbitration hearings scheduled for next month. Four hearings were held in Tampa Bay last year.
Arozarena, selected for the All-Star Game last year, will receive $8.1 million, up from the $4.15 million he earned.
The Cuban-born and naturalized Mexican player hit .254 with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and 22 steals.
McClanahan agreed to a two-year, $7.2 million deal. You will get 35 lakhs every year.
On August 21, he had a second Tommy John surgery, and is not expected to return until 2025. The left-hander went 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts last season.
Other players who agreed to one-year deals were right-handed pitchers Aaron Civale ($4.9 million), Shawn Armstrong ($2.05 million), Jack Littell ($1.85 million) and Drew Rasmussen ($1.86 million), as well as Poche ($2.37 million). ) and Mexican infielder Isaac Paredes ($3.4 million).
Rasmussen would begin the season on the disabled list after undergoing right elbow surgery in July. Rack up some of the Tommy John operations.
