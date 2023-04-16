Arsenal FC player earns thousands with his Fortnite Creative map

A youth player for Arsenal FC made a fortune playing Fortnite Creative before his football career took off.

Over the years, we have seen various footballers and even clubs venture into the world of gaming and esports. Notably, Manchester City star Sergio Agüero co-founded the Argentine organization KRÜ Esports.

Other examples include German club Schalke 04, which competed in the LEC, the top flight of League of Legends esports.

Reuell Walters, a youth player for the Arsenal soccer club, has also had unexpected success in video games, earning thousands of dollars overnight thanks to Fortnite.

Arsenal youth player wins thousands with Creative Fortnite

Walters began his career in 2015, joining Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 11… although his long tenure with the club would finally end in 2019, leaving his future uncertain.

Facing contract issues with various Premier League clubs and being unable to play academy football, Reuell would end up picking up a controller and starting playing Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Following the release of the battle royale’s creative mode, where players can create their own custom map, RJW’s BoxPVP began to gain popularity. Walters’ map was so popular that he eventually received an email from Epic Games informing him that he had won $20, presumably through the game’s creator code.

Though they feared it might be a scam, the family eventually set up a PayPal account, and by December 2019, more than 250 million people had played Reuell’s map in a week, earning the youngster $11,000 in a single night, according to The athletic.

But his gaming career would come to an end, as a year later the teenager would join the under-16 team of his longtime club, Arsenal, and subsequently sign his first professional contract.

Since then, Walters has thrived at the north London club. The 18-year-old was recently called up to the first team and made his first Premier League appearance as a substitute for the injured William Saliba.