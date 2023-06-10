Arsonist sees suspended sentence converted to effective sentence (Ostend)

In the night of 27 to 28 October 2018, Andy M. fled to the lamp after setting fire to the former Sint-Jozef clinic in Ostend. The man, in his twenties, informed the emergency services himself and the fire was quickly brought under control. But he was behaving suspiciously and was intoxicated. His girlfriend finally hanged him. The research linked Lichterwelder to a fire of stacked insulation material in Lichterwelde, a hedge fire in Torhout and a paper fire in his own driveway. In April 2019, M. was sentenced to two years in prison. Among other things, he had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. But since he did not comply with certain conditions, it became effective for two years. His attorney tried to overturn that decision on appeal, but without success. “He doesn’t follow through on agreements, keeps drinking, behaves unruly, …. This effort is pearls before swine!” The Attorney General summed up the position. The court also found that the man is no longer entitled to a chance and hence the two-year sentence is effectively maintained.