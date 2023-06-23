Art Collective and Fashion Brand MSCHF Announce Collaboration Between ‘Big Red Boots’ and Crocs

A very unique pair of shoes has come to the fore at Paris Fashion Week. These are huge bright yellow cartoon-like shoes. This footwear is a collaboration between art collective and fashion work MSCHF and renowned shoe brand Crocs.

Streetwear brand/art group MSCHF has been regularly in the news in recent years with notable creations, especially in the field of footwear. For example, two years ago he made special “Devil Sneakers” for Lil Nas X. At that time, they were Nike Air Max 97 shoes that contained a drop of real human blood. However, Nike couldn’t laugh it off and filed a complaint. Later, there was also a type of sneaker that you could wear both ways.

MSCHF is undoubtedly best known for its big red shoes. These giant shoes, based on the cartoon character Astro Boy, suddenly started appearing everywhere earlier this year.

MSCHF x Crocs

Since the promotion of Big Red Boots had waned in the meantime, MSCHF thought the time had come for a new edition. They first appeared in Paris for Fashion Week. As Confirmed, This Is An Official Collaboration With Crocs Complex, This new version is no longer red, but yellow and has a clear Croix influence. For example, larger shoes have holes and a distinctive strap at the back of the shoe. At the moment, these new shoes are not yet for sale to the general public.