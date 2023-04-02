Artificial Intelligence imagines what they would be like if they were married

While they were dating Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber they were one of the hottest celebrity couples in show business. However, despite their undeniable chemistry, their relationship was anything but smooth. After a series of tumultuous separations and reconciliations, the couple finally broke up for good in 2018. While the singer has found happiness with his current wife Hailey Bieber, Selena has yet to settle down in a more serious relationship.

Now that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has become tremendously popular, fans can get an idea of ​​what a marriage between Gomez and Justin would have been like, showing their image as husband and wife. The AI-generated images portray four different scenarios, each offering a unique perspective on your hypothetical marriage.

Though Selena is veiled in all of the images, each dress is slightly different, showing off particular styles that could have suited the bride’s tastes. Justin appears with different hair styles and colors, including his signature mustache. Despite the split between the two stars, some fans remain hopeful that the two will get back together again.

AI technology has come a long way in recent years. The content is often used to create artwork or memes. This is one of the first instances where technology has been applied to bring fans’ fantasies to life. Gomez and Bieber’s relationship is a thing of the past, but these AI images offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see what could have been. Only time will tell if Selena and Justin will become a couple again or if they will continue to live their lives separately.