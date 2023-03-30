Artificial intelligence makes Kanye West sing Justin Bieber

One more from artificial intelligence, now in the music segment: the voice of rapper Kanye West singing songs from different artists. West can sing Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”, Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite”, Frank Ocean’s “Nights”, Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” and many other songs.

The creations are by Roberto Nickson, creator of the Metav3erse page, who even made the artificial rapper sing his composition. “This is crazy and I’m starting to wonder what the implications of this are for the music industry,” he says. “All you need is a reference recording and swap it with a musician’s trained model. That’s exactly what I did.”

The resemblance to West’s voice is quite striking. The result started discussions with people for and against. The singer Grimes – ex-wife of Elon Musk and known in the electronic music segment –, for example, was irritated by the possibility. “I’m not sure that’s a good vibe. If we want people to have a good relationship with artificial intelligence, a good start would be not to make Kanye sing a cover of Bieber.”

Among the discussions is the fact that technology can replace artists. If artificial intelligence makes any artist sing any song, does he need to go to a studio in person? For Nickson, in about two years every popular musician will have several trained artificial intelligence models. This should also make the work of professionals in the segment simpler.

It’s not the first time the technology has been used to mimic voices. In “Top Gun: Maverick”, nominated for an Oscar 2023, the voice of Val Kilmer comes from artificial intelligence. The actor lost his voice due to throat cancer, but participated in the film with the technological voice produced by the startup Sonantic.

Recently, the company was bought by Spotify. For Linus Ekenstam, this represents an advantage for the platform. “They can offer artists, podcasters and others on the platform to host custom voice clones that can be rented and licensed,” he points out. “This is great,” he says.

Ekenstam points out that there are many possibilities for the technology. “I can have any song in the world sung by my favorite artist,” he suggests. “Making music dreams come true is now possible. And what’s crazier, it can be done on demand.”